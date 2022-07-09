PM calls on Muslims to fight inflation, help the needy

KUALA LUMPUR: Aidiladha which will be celebrated tomorrow in Malaysia teaches Muslims to be grateful for the blessings granted by Allah and willing to sacrifice to help the needy so that they will not be marginalised, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said it was in line with the concept of the Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) which he introduced in August last year to ensure that no one is left behind.

In facing economic challenges, which are felt globally, Ismail Sabri said the government was doing its best to address the impact of global inflation, including setting up a special team, dubbed “Jihad Tangani Inflasi” (Jihad on Addressing Inflation), to unite all relevant ministries and agencies to resolve the difficulties faced by members of Keluarga Malaysia.

However, he said the government could not do it alone, instead, it needed all members of Keluarga Malaysia to work together to address the challenges.

“This is our jihad to ensure the country’s economy recovers,“ he said in a special message in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration which was broadcast live on local television channels tonight.

Ismail Sabri said the spirit of sacrifice practised by Keluarga Malaysia would make the country strong and continue to progress in facing the challenges ahead.

In fact, he said the spirit of tolerance based on the concept of ‘tasamuh’ in Islam is one of the important elements to maintain the unity and well-being of Keluarga Malaysia.

“An open-minded attitude allows us to continue to develop and protect ourselves from disagreements that will only harm the ummah,” he said.

He said the willingness to sacrifice wealth to help the poor was a virtue called for by Islam and it was a symbol of our obedience, piety and servitude to Allah.

The prime minister said Aidiladha, which is closely linked to repentance, sacrifice, togetherness and gratitude, gave great meaning to Muslims to continue to live in harmony despite various uncertainties and setbacks.

Ismail Sabri also called on members of Keluarga Malaysia to set aside political differences and prove their repentance and gratitude by jointly enhancing the dignity of religion as well as fostering good relations with friends from other races and religions.

He also expressed his hope for the well-being and safety of more than 14,000 Malaysian pilgrims in Makkah and for them to accomplish ‘haji mabrur’ (proper haj that is accepted by Allah).

“My family and I would like to wish all Muslim members of Keluarga Malaysia ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha’ wherever you are,“ he said. — Bernama