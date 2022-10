PETALING JAYA: The government has agreed to reduce the toll fare for six expressways in the Klang Valley, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Four highways under the purview of Kumpulan Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) will see a fare reduction beginning October 20.

Separately, two other expressways under IJM Corporation Bhd – Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas) and Besraya Highway – will see a fare reduction effective January 1, 2023.

More to come...