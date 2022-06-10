PM checks out final preparations for Budget 2023

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today checked out the final preparations for the 2023 Budget at the Ministry of Finance here.

He arrived at the ministry at noon and was welcomed by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Also present were the two deputy ministers Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah and Datuk Yamani Hafez Musa.

Ismail Sabri also mingled with the officers and staff of the ministry who were involved in preparing the budget before visiting the operations room.

The 2023 Budget is scheduled to be tabled at Parliament by Tengku Zafrul at 4 pm tomorrow. - Bernama