PM: Civil servants’ salary increase to be prioritised when national income improves

PUTRAJAYA: A raise in the civil servants’ salary scheme will be the government’s priority when the country’s income has improved, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said in the current situation, the increase in the salary scheme could not be implemented this month.

“During the winding up of the debate on Budget 2023 in Parliament this Thursday, I will provide some positive developments in terms of national income, the actual amount of investment, not the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding),” said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, at the monthly assembly with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

Anwar said that based on his observations, it was found that the government’s machinery at the federal and state levels had acted swiftly in handling the flood situation in Johor, thus proving the credibility of civil servants in managing disaster situations without having to wait for instructions.

“This means that there is awareness among all levels, especially civil servants, to carry out their duties sincerely and quickly. This is because people who have problems are not the same as us, they cannot wait for days (for assistance),“ he said.

He expressed the hope that the momentum would be maintained by civil servants in the eventuality of a flood disaster in Sarawak.

Anwar also reminded the implementing agencies to expedite the implementation of flood mitigation projects without having to wait for the 2023 Budget to be approved.

“There is no need to wait for the full approval of the allocation because part of the allocation has been approved last December. So, just proceed, but follow the procedure,“ he added.

On Dec 20 last year, the government approved a special allocation (Mini Budget) 2023 under the Consolidated Fund (Expenditure on Account) Act 2022, which came into force last Jan 1, involving a sum of RM107,718,676,650 for operating expenditure. - Bernama