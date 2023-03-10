PM: Clarity of policies vital to generate confidence in foreign, domestic investors

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said clarity of policies is important to generate confidence in foreign and domestic investors.

He said through clear policies, such as the Madani Economy, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and even the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review, the government has moved away from the traditional manner of reviewing policies.

Instead, the government has made shifts and adjustments considering the challenges that the country is facing at present, said the prime minister.

He said he would be more optimistic about the outcome of the future if the government manages the economy with clarity of policies and plans ahead to achieve results while dealing with problems with tenacity.

“Clarity on policies is important to generate confidence in foreign and domestic investors because there is a trust deficit in general.

“Also, (there is a trust deficit due to previous) policies that had been carved out to benefit the elites at the expense of the majority of the population. So, this shift in governance, in attitude, is to me, critical,” said the prime minister in his closing remarks at the Khazanah Megatrends Forum (KMF) 2023 here, today. -Bernama