PM: Collaboration with Elon Musk will bring tens of thousands skilled job opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the collaboration between the Malaysian Government and the founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, Elon Musk, will create tens of thousands of skilled job opportunities in the country.

He said this comes after Musk agreed to make significant investments in Malaysia, including setting up Tesla headquarters in Cyberjaya.

Anwar said Musk himself conveyed the matter to him during their virtual meeting today, which was also attended by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“Musk also agreed to collaborate with the government, involving his company, SpaceX, the satellite internet service Starlink and electric vehicles (EV).

“In fact, three Malaysian companies will also be involved in the project with SpaceX. During the meeting, Musk also expressed intention to visit Malaysia soon,” he told reporters when met after performing Friday prayers at the Al-Khairiyah Mosque in Taman Sri Gombak here today.

Anwar said the discussion with Musk is a significant development for the country, particularly in the field of EV.

“On Starlink (satellite services), which involve internet access and connectivity, we agree that this collaboration will provide affordable direct internet access to rural areas, schools, and universities.

“In fact, in this regard (Starlink satellite services), he (Musk) affirmed that priority will be given to Malaysia,” he said.

The virtual meeting which began at 9.30 am lasted about 25 minutes.

Last Friday, Anwar reportedly said that he would hold a virtual meeting with Musk this week to discuss the possibility for the EV company to invest in Malaysia. -Bernama