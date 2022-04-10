PM confirms audience with King this Thursday: Report

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) will have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Thursday, NST reports

However, the prime minister refused to confirm whether he would present a date for the dissolution of parliament.

“Some people say (parliament dissolution will be done) before the (tabling of 2023) Budget, some say after the budget on Monday.

“Others say this month or November and even next year,“ Ismail reportedly said when speaking to reporters after attending the Idea Bina Negara (IBN) Anak Muda Keluarga Malaysia in Shah Alam today.

Ismail also pointed out that no political parties could influence him in dissolving the parliament to pave the way for a general election.