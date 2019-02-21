PM confirms RCI into probe judge’s claims (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The government has agreed to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry into claims of judicial misconduct as revealed recently by a senior judge, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed.

The Prime Minister however said the terms of reference for the RCI would only be decided later.

He was responding to the call by Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer for an RCI to be set up to probe alleged misconduct involving several top judges.

“We are setting up the RCI and it is up to them to look into the allegations made by the judge,“ he told reporters today.

“We have not decided on the terms yet, but we will set up the RCI and the terms will be determined later,” he told reporters after visiting the Defence Ministry, here today.

Hamid had last week filed an affidavit alleging a purported scam involving certain top judiciary officials who had colluded with private parties to defraud the government.

He had said that the scam was carried out by nominees of certain politicians getting into contracts with the government, and would sue them once the government pulled out of the said contract later.

It was reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had also earlier this week met Hamid in his chambers to have his statement recorded, but the latter declined, maintaining that he would only speak to an RCI.

Hamid’s affidavit was filed in support of an application by Karpal Singh’s daughter, the lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, to declare that the chief justice had failed to defend the integrity of the judiciary in two cases.