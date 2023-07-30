PM congratulates Agong on 64th birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who celebrated his 64th birthday today.

In a post on his Facebook, Anwar said he prayed that Al-Sultan Abdullah would always be blessed by His grace and guidance.

“I extend my congratulations to His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, Sultan and the Ruler of the State of Pahang Darul Makmur in conjunction with His Majesty’s 64th birthday.

“I pray to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala that His Majesty may be forever blessed with divine grace and guidance, and enjoy good health, prosperity, and sovereignty,” -BERNAMA