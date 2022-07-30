PM congratulates Al-Sultan Abdullah on birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob conveyed congratulations to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in conjunction with the 63rd birthday of the Sultan of Pahang today.

Ismail Sabri conveyed his birthday wishes to Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, through a post on his official Facebook account.

Via the post, Ismail Sabri congratulated Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, Sultan and Raja Pemerintah of Pahang Darul Makmur as well as all territories under the state’s jurisdiction.

“May Allah SWT bless Your Majesty’s life and reign. Daulat Tuanku,” he said. - Bernama