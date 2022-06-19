PM congratulates Kedah Sultan on birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, on the ruler’s 80th official birthday celebration, today.

“I pray for Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tuanku and Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tuanku Sultanah Maliha Binti Almarhum Tengku Ariff to be blessed with long life.

“May Allah SWT shower Your Highness’ sovereignity with blessings. Ampun Tuanku,” Ismail Sabri said in a posting uploaded on his official Facebook page.

In conjunction with Sultan Sallehuddin’s official birthday celebration this year, a total of 62 individuals received state awards, honours and medals. — Bernama