PM congratulates King on his birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: On behalf of Malaysians and the government, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) congratulated the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on his official birthday today.

He said all Malaysians prayed for the good health and well-being of Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as well as the royal family.

“May His Majesty, the Raja Permaisuri Agong and all family members are always protected, blessed and guided by Allah SWT, with good health and prosperity.

“May Tuanku both continue to rule the sovereignty, with all honour and greatness under the protection of Allah SWT, “ he said when speaking at the 2021 Official Birthday Celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara here, today.

In his speech, Ismail Sabri also inserted a poem:

Raja dan rakyat berpisah tiada,

Perkara rakyat dikongsi bersama,

Rakyat mengangkat institusi beraja,

Raja dan rakyat pasti bahagia.

Sukacita Tuanku negara maju,

Pemerintahan Tuanku terus dipacu,

Rakyat menjunjung Ke Bawah Duli Tuanku,

Mendoakan Tuanku terus di mercu.

In conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this year, 1,207 individuals were conferred federal orders, decorations and medals while several individuals were recipients for 2020.

Forty-four individuals received their awards today.

The investiture ceremony was held under the new normal for the second year with compliance to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) following the Covid-19 pandemic.

-Bernama