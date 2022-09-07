PM congratulates men’s dodgeball team

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated the national men’s dodgeball squad for winning the 2022 World Dodgeball Championship in Canada yesterday.

He said the achievement was a meaningful gift for the country which celebrated its National Day on Aug 31 and would be celebrating Malaysia Day next week.

“I hope that this achievement will be an inspiration for the national athletes to work harder to achieve the best results in their respective sports tournaments,“ he said on his official Facebook page today.

Malaysia captured the men’s World Dodgeball Championships gold medal for the third time after beating Australia 10-5 at the Saville Community Sports Centre in Edmonton, Canada.

The Malaysian men’s team, ranked world number one, had also emerged champions in 2017 and 2018.

In the 2019 championships held in Cancun, Mexico, Malaysia won the silver after losing to Canada in the final. - Bernama