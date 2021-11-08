PM congratulates new Commonwealth and UK’s development affairs foreign secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today congratulated the new Commonwealth and United Kingdom’s (UK) Development Affairs Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on her appointment last September.

Ismail Sabri said this after Truss, who is also the UK’s Women and Equality Minister, paid a courtesy call on him at his office today.

“This courtesy call is part of the itinerary of her visit to Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

“My heartfelt congratulations on her appointment and thank you for this courtesy call,” he said on his official Facebook page today.

Also present in the meeting was Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

-Bernama