PM congratulates Raja of Perlis on birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today congratulated the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail on the ruler’s official 79th birthday today.

“My heartfelt congratulation and best wishes to Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail in conjunction with the 79th birthday of the Raja of Perlis on 17th of May 2022 or 16th of Syawal 1443H,” he said in a posting of Facebook.

In the posting, the Prime Minister also prayed for Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin and Raja Perempuan Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid, to always be blessed and granted with good health to live a good life.

A total of 325 individuals received the state awards, medals and honours in conjunction with the ruler’s birthday. — Bernama