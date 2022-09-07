PM congratulates Sam Lim, proud that Bahasa Melayu is heard in Australian Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today congratulated and conveyed his best wishes to Muar-born Sam Lim who was elected as Tangney MP in Australia’s House of Representatives.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister also said he was proud when Lim spoke in Bahasa Melayu in his maiden speech at the Australian Parliament today.

“Bahasa Melayu is heard in Australian Parliament! I am proud to see Bahasa Melayu being elevated in the world stage by @SamLimMP when delivering his inaugural speech in the Australian Parliament.

“Congratulations on your appointment as Tangney MP in Perth and best of luck to you,” he said.

Lim, 61, from Australian Labor Party (ALP) was appointed as an MP after winning the Tangey seat in Perth in the general election in Australia recently.

In his speech, Lim expressed his appreciation of Malaysians for their support.

Lim who was born in 1961, had served as a Royal Malaysia Police personnel for two years in 1983 before working as a dolphin trainer as well as operating businesses in Malaysia and Australia.

He and his wife with three children later migrated to Australia and joined the Western Australia Police Academy in 2006 before serving in Perth and in 2020, he was awarded “Police Officer of the Year” for his service to the community from various cultural backgrounds during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Bernama