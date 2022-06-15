PM congratulates Selangor Tengku Permaisuri on proclamation as new UiTM pro-chancellor

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin on the proclamation as the new Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) pro-chancellor.

“I pray that this proclamation will open a new chapter for UiTM to become the country’s best higher education institution,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who is UiTM Chancellor consented to the proclamation of Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin as the new UiTM pro-chancellor.

The proclamation of Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin as the new UiTM pro-chancellor, for the period from Oct 18, 2021 to Oct 17, 2024, was held in conjunction with the university’s 93rd convocation ceremony. — Bernama