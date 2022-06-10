PM congratulates Soh for being world number one in tower running

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated national tower running champion Soh Wai Ching who reaffirmed his status as world number one after topping the ‘Tunnel to Towers Climb NYC’ competition in New York, on Saturday.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ismail Sabri said the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian family) was very proud of Soh’s achievements and hoped he would continue to maintain the momentum of success.

“Congratulations to Soh Wai Ching for reaffirming his world number one status!

“Keluarga Malaysia ... do emulate the success that has been carved by our family member as an inspiration to jointly build success and raise Malaysia’s name on the world stage,” he said.

The 27-year-old Soh won climbing 2,226 steps and 104 floors of the One World Trade Centre building in 12 minutes and 46 seconds. - Bernama