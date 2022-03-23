PM congratulates Sultan Ibrahim on birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, on the ruler’s official birthday celebration, today.

“Daulat Tuanku. Heartiest congratulations in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, the Sultan and Sovereign Ruler of the State and Territory of Johor Darul Ta’zim.

“Wishing Tuanku be blessed with long life and His Majesty’s reign receives blessings from Allah S.W.T,” Ismail Sabri said in a posting uploaded on his official Facebook page.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim conferred the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Yang Kedua, Dato’ Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (DMIJ), to four individuals, in an investiture ceremony at the Balai Mengadap, Istana Bukit Serene, Johor, in conjunction with his birthday celebration. — Bernama