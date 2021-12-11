PM congratulates Sultan of Selangor on his 76th birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today congratulated the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) on his 76th birthday today.

“Heartiest congratulations in conjunction with the 76th birthday of His Royal Highness Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj.

“Wishing Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tuanku be blessed with longevity and receive blessings from Allah SWT,” he said in a posting uploaded on his official Facebook today.

In conjunction with the Sultan of Selangor’s birthday, 87 individuals received awards and medals.

-Bernama