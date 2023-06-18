PM congratulates Sultan Sallehuddin on birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah on the Ruler’s 81st birthday today.

Anwar, in his Facebook post, prayed for Sultan Sallehuddin and Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff and the entire royal family to always be blessed with good health, prosperity and sovereignty.

“May His Royal Highness remain committed to ruling the people of Kedah Darul Aman fairly and equitably,” he said.

Anwar also said that he and the people would continue to pledge their allegiance and undivided loyalty to Sultan Sallehuddin. - Bernama