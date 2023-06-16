PM congratulates two schools shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated two Malaysian schools that were shortlisted in the Top 10 for the World’s Best School Prizes 2023.

The two schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Permai, Penang which is listed in the Innovation category while SK Kanchong Darat, Selangor is in the Supporting Healthy Lives category.

“I salute the educators and children for this achievement. Wishing you many more successes in the future,“ he tweeted.

The five World’s Best School Prizes, founded last year by T4 Education, celebrate schools that have significantly impacted their students, their wider community, and society.

A prize of US$250,000 ((about RM1.15 million) will be shared equally among the winners of the five prizes - for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity and Supporting Healthy Lives.

The top three finalists for each prize will be announced in September with the winners in October. -Bernama