PM congratulates U-Wei on appointment as chairman of jury at Moscow International Film Festival

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated the country’s famous film director, U-Wei Saari, who was chosen to represent Malaysia as chairman of the jury at the Moscow International Film Festival which took place last month.

In a Facebook posting today, Ismail Sabri said the appointment was a tribute to the country’s film industry.

“Well done for empowering and internationalising Bahasa Melayu by delivering a speech and announcing the winner in Bahasa Melayu in Moscow,“ he said. - Bernama