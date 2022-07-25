PM considering GE15 and waiting for the right time: Tok Mat

TASEK GELUGOR: The right signals need to be conveyed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to find a suitable time to hold the 15th General Election (GE15), Barisan Nasional election director Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

“The prime minister is considering and waiting for the right time, so we need to send the right signals.

“I will be touring the country with my colleagues and the results of the work visits will be presented and discussed at the management committee and party political bureau levels. We will wrap it up before mid-August,“ he told reporters after launching the Penang BN voting district centre machinery here yesterday.

Mohamad, who is also BN deputy president, said the BN election machinery in Penang has reached 50 per cent readiness so far and he wanted to ensure uniformity of strategy in every division.

“We have not discussed the number of seats to be contested and the candidates. This will be determined by the party leadership.

“We need to put our house in order first, only then can we face the GE as a team and BN family,“ he said.

Admitting it would not be easy to defeat DAP in Penang, he said it was not impossible as BN had snatched seats traditionally held by DAP in the recent Melaka, Sarawak and Johor state elections.

“BN has regained the trust of the people in those areas,“ he added. — Bernama