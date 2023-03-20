PM: Convention involving unity govt parties to be held soon

KUALA LUMPUR: A convention involving parties in the Unity Government will be held to determine common direction and course of action in the administration of the country, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said the convention, among others, was also aimed at framing the same thinking and policy among the parties that make up the Unity Government.

“The Unity Government secretariat will discuss with party leaders to set a suitable date for the convention,” he told a media conference after chairing the Unity Government secretariat meeting, the second one to be held, here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip.

Other party leaders present were PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Meanwhile, Anwar also congratulated Ahmad Zahid and the Umno leadership after successfully wrapping up its party elections for the term 2023-2026 yesterday.

“This is a convincing success which will definitely strengthen the Unity Government,” he said.

Commenting on preparations to face the state elections due in a few months and seat allocation arrangements among parties in the Unity Government, Anwar said talks were going on smoothly.

“Discussions are ongoing, it’s going on well and we will finalise the matter very soon... we did not discuss it in detail (tonight), the Unity Government Secretariat Elections Committee will continue to hold talks,” he said.

The states involved in the polls this year are Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu. - Bernama