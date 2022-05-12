PM conveys condolences to families of USAS students killed in road accident

KUALA LUMPUR: The road accident that claimed the lives of five Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) students in Kuala Kangsar as well as the landslide incident in Janda Baik, Pahang have caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is currently on a working visit at Washington D.C.

In a post on his official Facebook, Ismail Sabri said it saddened him to hear five USAS students perished in the accident at KM245.2 northbound of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) in Perak.

He conveyed his condolences to the victims’ families and hoped that they would remain calm in this difficult time.

“I pray that Allah SWT will shower His blessing on the victims and place their souls among the righteous,“ he said.

The five who were killed when the car they were traveling in caught fire after a collision with two trailers were identified as Muhammad Nasrun Aidol Munir Akbar, 22, Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21, Muhammad Nabil Haikal Muhammad Fariz, 19, Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20, and Iqbal Hasnun Halimi, 23.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also expressed his sympathies to the Keluarga Malaysia families affected by the landslide in Janda Baik, yesterday.

He said the government will be giving emergency assistance of RM1,000 to each family involved through Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and his political secretary.

“I understand that the incident occurred following heavy rain in the upstream area (Gunung Nuang area) which resulted in a water surge phenomenon.

“Those affected are safe and many have returned to clean up their homes,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri also advised residents in the surrounding areas to always be on the lookout and thanked the agencies that had extended help to the victims. — Bernama