PM conveys condolences to family of Mother Mangalam

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed condolences to the family of Life President of Pure Life Society Datin Dr Mother A. Mangalam who died last Saturday.

“Pure Life Society is an organisation that provides shelter to orphans and the poor.

“Malaysians will definitely remember her kindness and good service, especially in humanitarian programmes,” Anwar tweeted.

Media reported that Mother Mangalam, who was dubbed the ‘Mother Teresa of Malaysia’, breathed her last at the Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya on Saturday, at the age of 97.

She was born in Singapore in 1926 and moved to Kuala Lumpur in 1948 to work as a teacher before joining the non-governmental organisation a year later.

Pure Life Society was established in 1949 by Swami Satyanandaji to manage and ensure the wellbeing of orphans, abandoned children and those coming from broken families. -Bernama