PM conveys condolences to family of Rela member Muhammad Noh

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences to the family of People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel Muhammad Noh Muhammad Isa, who died after collapsing during a National Day parade in Negeri Sembilan yesterday.

In a post on Facebook today, the Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude for Muhammad Noh’s commitment and dedication to serving the people and the country.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the pious and righteous,“ he said.

Muhammad Noh, 53, who was the Negeri Sembilan Rela Contingent parade leader, died after collapsing during the march-past at the state-level 66th National Day celebration at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Seremban.,

He was rushed to the Hospital Tuanku Ja'afar, Negeri Sembilan, where he was pronounced dead. -Bernama