PM conveys condolences to Gopal Sri Ram’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today conveyed condolences to the family of senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who died today at the age of 79.

Anwar also prayed that the affairs of the late Sri Ram’s family would be eased, and for the family to remain strong and resilient in their moment of grief.

The news of the former Federal Court Judge’s death was confirmed by deputy public prosecutor, Mohamad Mustafa P. Kunyalam, to Bernama today, and he said that the deceased died at 12.15 this afternoon at a private hospital here.

Sri Ram was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital last week due to a lung infection. - Bernama