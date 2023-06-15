PM: Cyber Security Bill to be drafted immediately

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Cyber ​​Security Committee has decided that a Cyber ​​Security Bill be drafted immediately to ensure all relevant aspects of legislation be finalised, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The prime minister said towards this purpose, the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), which is under the National Security Council (MKN), will assume the main responsibility of mobilising efforts across various government entities.

“I stress here that there will be no compromise on national security, including in the digital domain and cyber eco-system,” he said in a statement here today.

Anwar said the bill will provide NACSA clear legal authority to regulate and enforce laws related to cyber security and improve the effectiveness of its functions.

He said this was in line with the aims outlined in MKN Directive No. 26 of the National Cyber ​​Security Management and Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy (MCSS).

Anwar said entities in the cyber eco-system will continue to maintain powers that enable them to perform their respective functions.

“At the same time, the functions of several core entities related to cyber security will be coordinated to prevent overlapping of tasks and to maximise efficiency,” he added.

Anwar said Malaysia must explore the challenges of the digital era that demand preparedness at the highest level in the entire government machinery when dealing with cyber security threats.

This, he added, was a priority not only in the country but also includes larger affairs at the global level as cyberspace and digital communications now encompass various aspects of life. -Bernama