PM directs ministries to mobilise assets to flood-hit areas

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has directed all ministries concerned to mobilise their assets to flood-hit areas to ensure those affected could be safely evacuated to relief centres (PPS) immediately.

Ismail Sabri, in a post on his Facebook last night, said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) had briefed him on Friday regarding the floods which had hit several states following continuous heavy rain.

He said he had also spoken to Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani about deploying assets of the military, police, Civil Defence Department, Fire and Rescue Department, and other supporting agencies to evacuate flood victims and ensure immediate supply of food and other essentials as well as provision of health services at PPS.

“I have also directed Nadma to provide an emergency line for communication of flood victims who are still stranded, apart from making information available on the official social media of Nadma and related agencies,” he added.

He said Nadma had been asked to cooperate with elected representatives in every constituency because they have information on flood victims.

“This gathering of information can help speed up work to evacuate (victims) and extend aid,” he added.

Ismail Sabri urged residents in flood-affected areas to abide by any instruction from authorities to evacuate and to look after their own safety and that of their families.

“I will continue to monitor the situation of this disaster from time to time and will inform Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) on the steps and action taken,” he said.

-Bernama