PM discusses plans to upgrade infrastructure, facilities for hawkers in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Proposals to develop and upgrade infrastructure and facilities for hawkers in Kuala Lumpur were among the issues discussed in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s meeting with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today.

The Prime Minister held the meeting with Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah and DBKL executive director (socio-economic development) Datuk Azmi Abdul Hamid at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya.

“Hawkers and petty traders are among the contributors to the national economy who need to be given attention so that they are not left behind,“ he said in a post on Facebook.

Previously, Anwar said local authorities, especially those in urban areas should provide adequate infrastructure and facilities for hawkers and petty traders to conduct business in a conducive environment. - Bernama