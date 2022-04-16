PM distributes Ramadan aid to underprivileged in Bera

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today presented contributions to the underprivileged in Bera in conjunction with the ‘Jelajah Semarak Ramadan’ programme at the Kampung Batu Bor Mosque here today.

Ismail Sabri said the programme aimed to help ease the burden of asnaf (those eligible to receive zakat or tithe), single mothers and orphans in Bera in their preparations for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

“I hope the contributions can help them, to a certain extent, to celebrate Hari Raya and we provide this assistance every year,” he said.

At the programme, the Bera Member of Parliament also invited the recipients to attend an open house that he will organise at Dataran Kerayong, here, on May 7.

He said the open house tradition can help strengthen the relationship between locals and community leaders regardless of race and religion.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri spent about half an hour with the recipients.

At the programme, Ismail Sabri presented donations from the Petronas Foundation to more than 200 recipients from Kampung Batu Bor, Charok Putting and Paya Mengkuang Ladang.

Apart from presenting contributions to recipients at the Kampung Batu Bor Mosque, Ismail Sabri is scheduled to present donations to more than 1,000 Bera residents at the Mengkarak Mosque, Taman Merbau Hall and Bandar Kemayan Mosque.

The programme was also attended by Bera district officer Datuk Zaman Azam Mohamat Sarif and local community leaders. — Bernama