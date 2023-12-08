PM: Don’t get hoodwinked, go online to verify dubious claims

ALOR SETAR: The people, especially the younger generation, can easily go online to verify lies spewed by certain quarters, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said.

The prime minister said this includes the issue concerning the investment by German company Infineon Technologies AG (Infineon) in Kulim.

Anwar said the masses should not be hoodwinked by the propaganda bandied by those who want to take credit for the RM25 billion additional investment.

He said there were certain parties contesting in the Kedah state election who were willing to confuse the electorate just to ensure victory.

“I can campaign, I can talk, but if it becomes a fact that the Prime Minister has been confusing the people, then that position has lost its integrity and is damaged. And so, although I am on a campaign trail, and I want Pakatan Harapan (PH) to win, I want victory for Barisan Nasional (BN), I am not willing to violate rules.

“(But) they (parties concerned) do not care...that’s the problem. Now the younger people can check... when was the decision on Infineon made? I should know the truth because Infineon contacted us directly. Has he apologised? (No), only insults...,” he said when speaking at the launch of the Gagasan Generasi Muda Kedah Madani event here yesterday.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, prior to this, claimed that the investment by Infineon was not due to the efforts of the Federal Government as the company had long been operating in Kulim.

In his speech, Anwar once again called on the Kedah electorate to choose candidates from the Unity Government parties as their elected representatives in the state election today.

“We want a state government that can work together with its federal counterpart so that we can raise the standards of the people in Kedah. This is not about vengeance, not about being bitter,” he said. -Bernama