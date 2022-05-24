PM donates a house to needy family in K’tan

KOTA BHARU: The plight of Ku Hamzah Ku Lah and his family, who live in an old dilapidated house in Kampung Senang near Sering here has been eased thanks to a personal donation from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Pengkalan Chepa Umno division chief, Datuk Zaluzi Sulaiman delivered the welcome news to the family and informed them that the prime minister would build a new house for the family as soon as possible.

“I represented the prime minister and visited the family on his instructions because he is currently on an official working visit to Japan.

“The prime minister wishes that the family’s new house will be built as soon as possible on the site of the original home. We hope that the family will no longer be in an uncomfortable situation due to the poor condition of their home,” he told reporters after visiting the family today.

The family’s plight caught the attention of the prime minister after a video made by a blogger from Kelantan when he visited the family recently went viral.

The video showed 10-year-old Ku Arman Taqif, Ku Hamzah’s third child, showing off the dilapidated condition of their home, which was unsafe for habitation.

Ku Hamzah, 56, has heath problems, including kidney disease, and has to resort to performing odd jobs, including collecting tin cans for sale to support his family.

“My wife, Faridah Mat Sallah, 40, and I, along with my four children, aged six to 13, had to previously stay here in such conditions as we could not afford repairs.

“After being let go as a security guard at the start of this year, I have relied on odd jobs to survive,” he said, adding that he was very grateful to the prime minister for his concern and willingness to assist his family. - Bernama