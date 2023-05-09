PM engages in discussions with Indonesian Islamic leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), currently in Indonesia to attend the 43rd Asean Summit and related summits, took the time to engage in discussions and exchange views with leaders of Islamic movements and organisations in the republic yesterday.

In a Facebook post today, he said the discussions were significant as they reminisced about the early days of his activism, learning valuable lessons from Indonesian Islamic figures such as Mohammad Natsir and Buya Hamka.

“In our discussion, we delved into the challenges of thought, knowledge, preaching and issues facing the Islamic world.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to Muhammadiyah chairman Bapak Haedar Nashir, Dewan Dakwah Islamiyah Indonesia chairman Dr Adian Husaini and Prof Din Syamsuddin who were present along with 11 organisations including Ibu Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Nadhatul Ulama women’s chief as well as the East Java Governor,” he said.

Several photos of the meeting were also uploaded accompanying the post.

Anwar said such meetings and discussions will continue to be fostered in efforts to enhance Malaysia-Indonesia cooperation and to maintain the brotherhood among Islamic movements and organisations of both countries.

Anwar arrived in Jakarta with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail yesterday to attend the summit starting today until Sept 7, his second summit this year after the 42nd Asean Summit in Labuan Bajo.

This is Anwar’s first summit with the seven Asean dialogue partners namely Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States and Canada.

Eleven bilateral meetings have been scheduled including meetings with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. -Bernama