PM, entire Federal Cabinet to host open house at Seri Perdana on first day of Raya

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) and the entire Malaysian Federal Cabinet will be hosting the Malaysian Aidilfitri Open House at the Seri Perdana Complex here on the first day of Hari Raya.

The Prime Minister’s Department in a statement today said the open house will take place from 10am to 4.30pm.

“Members of the public are invited to come by wearing appropriate attire,” the statement said.

A free shuttle bus service will also be made available to take the public to Seri Perdana Complex from three locations, namely Putrajaya Sentral, Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque and Putra Mosque, starting at 9.30am.

The public can park their respective vehicles at the three locations and take the shuttle bus to make a return trip to the complex, the statement said, adding that more than 50,000 people are expected to attend and enliven the event. — Bernama