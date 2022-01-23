PM expresses appreciation to flood relief personnel

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his appreciation to all parties who worked hard to help victims during the floods recently.

He said the government greatly appreciated the commitment and concern shown by personnel from various agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and volunteers throughout the disaster, as well as during post-flood operations.

“I appreciate all parties who worked hard during and after the floods, especially in cleaning the houses of flood victims as well as public areas.

“Thank you for your contribution which enabled the flood issue to be handled well here in Bera, where even the channelling of aid went on smoothly,“ he said while addressing a ceremony held in appreciation of flood relief personnel at the Bera Padang Luas District Council Hall here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Bera MP, said that the household items aid amounting to RM2,500 for each home affected by the floods would be handed out in the district soon.

During the ceremony, he presented certificates of appreciation to 20 agencies, departments and chiefs who served during the floods, including those from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Bera District and Land Office, Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department. — Bernama