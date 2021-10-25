PM expresses appreciation to Sultan Nazrin on advice, thoughts

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today expresses his appreciation to Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah for exercising the duties of the King.

Ismail Sabri said Sultan Nazrin’s views, advice and thoughts had been very useful and would always be a guide and reminder for him and the Cabinet in ensuring that the country’s administration is always on the right track.

“Indeed, this is the resolution of the new government under my leadership on the day we took the oath to shoulder the trust of the people with full responsibility,” he said when presenting the letter of thanks at the sending-off ceremony at Dewan Seri Bendahara, Istana Negara here.

The Sultan of Perak is performing the duties of the King from Sept 18 during Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s visit to the United Kingdom.

Sultan Nazrin will end the duties at midnight tonight.

Ismail Sabri said he would also continue to resolve the people’s problems and strengthen the country’s economy, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The prime minister also prayed that Sultan Nazrin and the Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim be blessed with guidance and to continue to remain on the throne with great dignity and sovereignty. — Bernama