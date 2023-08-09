PM expresses condolences on demise of Tunku Ampuan Najihah

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his condolences on the passing of former Tunku Ampuan of Negeri Sembilan Tunku Ampuan Najihah Almarhum Tunku Besar Burhanuddin (pix) today.

“May the whole royal family remain patient in facing this difficult period and pray that her soul be blessed and placed among the pious and righteous. Al-Fatihah,” Anwar posted on his Facebook page today.

Tunku Ampuan Najihah, 100, breathed her last at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur here at 6.53 am.

She was the country’s Raja Permaisuri Agong between 1994 and 1999. -Bernama