PM expresses condolences to family of fireman Mohd Firdaus

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today expressed condolences to the entire family of fireman Mohd Firdaus Sulaiman who succumbed to his on-duty injuries at the Segamat Hospital in Johor early today.

In his posting on Facebook, Ismail Sabri described Mohd Firdaus, who was seriously injured in an explosion while putting out a fire at a factory in Segamat last Saturday as a Malaysian Family hero.

He said the deeds and sacrifices of a hero will always be remembered.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family and may they remain strong during this difficult time. May Allah bless his soul and place him among the pious and the righteous,” he said.

Mohd Firdaus, 32, who had served at the Segamat Fire and Rescue station since 2013, breathed his last at 4.10am. He leaves behind wife, Nurul Jannah Abd Hamid Khan, 29, and daughter Aisy Alisha, three.

In the 5.15 pm incident on Saturday, two firemen and a factory emergency response team (ERT) personnel were injured when an explosion occurred on the third floor of the sawdust processing factory, which resulted in the collapse of part of the factory’s building structure.

