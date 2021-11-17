PM expresses condolences to family of RMAF Capt Mohamad Affendi

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has extended condolences to the family of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot Captain Mohamad Affendi Bustamy who was killed when a Hawk 108 fighter jet crashed in Butterworth, Penang last night.

In a post on his Facebook, Ismail Sabri said that he prayed that Mohamad Affendi’s soul will be showered with the blessings of Allah SWT and placed among the righteous.

“Innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun (Verily we belong to Allah and verily to Him do we return) . Al-Fatihah,” he said in the post.

In the crash that occurred at 10.07pm, another RMAF pilot, Major Mohd Fareez Omar, was injured but is reported to be in stable condition at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

They were on a night training flight at the runway area of the ​​Butterworth Air Base when the crash happened. — Bernama