PM expresses condolences to family of Slim assemblyman

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed his condolences to the family of the assemblyman of Slim, Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died in Bentong, Pahang this evening.

“My family and I wish to offer our condolences to the family of the deceased. May his soul be placed among the pious and faithful. Al-Fatihah,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

The late Mohd Khusairi, 59, who was also the Tanjung Malim Umno division chief, was said to have collapsed suddenly while playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf & Country Resort.

Meanwhile, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Mohd Khusairi died from a heart attack. - Bernama