PM extends birthday wishes to Pak Lah

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday extended birthday wishes to fifth prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi. (pix)

Ismail Sabri, in a Facebook posting, also prayed for Abdullah, fondly and better known as Pak Lah, to be blessed with good health.

“Pak Lah’s services and contributions to the country are immense, especially in efforts to develop the country’s human capital.

“Together with all Malaysians, I pray that Pak Lah is blessed with good health and will be under Allah SWT’s protection,“ Ismail Sabri said.

Abdullah celebrated his 82nd birthday yesterday.

-Bernama