PM extends condolences over death of Malaysia’s permanent rep to Asean

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today expressed his condolences to the family of Malaysia’s permanent representative to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Jakarta, Kamsiah Kamaruddin, who passed away yesterday.

Ismail Sabri, in a post on his Facebook page today, also expressed hope that the family remained patient and resilient during this difficult time.

“May Allah SWT shower blessings on her soul and place her among the righteous,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the government greatly appreciated Kamsiah’s dedication, service and sacrifice and her passing was a great loss to the country.

Kamsiah, 54, has served at Wisma Putra since 1992 and was appointed as the country’s Permanent Representative to Asean on July 16, 2019, and has previously served in Thailand and Singapore.

According to Charge d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia, Adlan Mohd Shaffieq, the cause of death was due to dengue and underlying medical complications.

Kamsiah was also the wife of the Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines, Norman Muhammad. — Bernama