PM extends condolences to Saarani’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to the family of Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad over the passing of his mother, Aminah Mohd Yusuf.

“May Allah SWT forgive her and place her soul among the righteous and the pious,” he said in a posting on Facebook today.

Aminah, 79, died at 11.15 pm yesterday of old age.

Her remains were laid to rest at Kampung Raban Muslim cemetery in Lenggong, Perak, at about 11.30 am today.

She is survived by nine children, and Saarani is the eldest child. - Bernama