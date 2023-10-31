PM extends Malaysia's condolences to China, family of former Premier Li Keqiang

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended Malaysia’s sympathies and condolences to the family of China’s former Premier Li Keqiang who died last week.

In a post on X, Anwar said he and his wife, Datin Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, are deeply saddened by the passing.

“His passing is a great loss to China and I do not doubt that his legacy in solidifying our (Malaysia-China) bilateral tie shall be remembered always.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia, I wish to extend our most heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Madam Cheng Hong and the family as well as to the people of the People’s Republic of China,” he said.

According to media report, Li, 68, died early Friday following a heart attack.

He served as China’s Premier from 2013 to 2023 and was also the second most powerful member of the ruling Chinese Communist Party from 2012 to 2022. -Bernama