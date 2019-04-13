  1. The Sun Daily
PM flags off eighth stage of LTdL

13 Apr 2019 / 15:31 H.
    Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, during the flag off if the 2019 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) at the Dataran Lang, on April 13, 2019. — Bernama

LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today flagged off the eighth stage of the 2019 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) at the Dataran Lang here at 2pm.

The final stage, involving a distance of 103.8km, would start from Dataran Lang, via the Nyior Chabang sprint zone, Ulu Malacca and Kuah Town, and three category three climbing zones at the Langkawi Highway, before ending with three rounds in Kuah Town.

Also present were Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and Kedah Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir. — Bernama

