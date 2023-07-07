PM: Good governance, economic management attract investments

SEREMBAN: Good governance and economic management can attract the interest and confidence of domestic and foreign investors to invest in the country thus ensuring rapid economic growth, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said this was proven when under his administration which prioritises such matters, foreign investments from China, Japan and Saudi Arab were successfully recorded recently.

“Next week, Elon Musk (Tesla CEO) asked to consult with me, to discuss his possible commitment to increase investment in Malaysia, all this with the beginning of good governance and economic management

“Last week I met Japanese investors who want to increase and expand their investments, a few months ago I went to China, resulting in the highest Chinese investment in Malaysian history,” he said during his speech at the Majlis Amanat Perdana Menteri Kepada Penjawat Awam Negeri Sembilan at Seremban City Council Hall here today.

Anwar said the Saudi Aramco Company from Saudi Arabia previously also agreed to expand its investment in Johor.

“This is important, if there is no investment, unemployment will increase, the economy will not grow, restaurants, hotels and others will also be affected,” he said.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Director-General of Public Service Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed. -Bernama