PM: Gov’t won’t allow monarchy to be mocked, threatened in name of freedom

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not compromise or allow the monarchy to be mocked and threatened in the name of freedom in this country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

As such, he said the government would defend the monarchy system by ensuring that appropriate action is taken against any party that attempts to threaten the institution and the supremacy of the Constitution.

“Citing a Malay saying ‘Biar patah dayung di tangan, dengan jari ku kayuh jua’ or loosely translated to do something by any means that are necessary, he said the King stands as a pillar and for that, the royal institution must remain and be strongly preserved.

He said this in his congratulatory speech at the investiture ceremony of federal awards and honours held in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s birthday celebration today.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Unity Government which owes its birth to the wisdom of His Majesty has succeeded in achieving unity and forging a consensus thereby creating a stable political environment.

He said, this has led to the country’s economic growth; increased confidence of domestic and foreign investors; made way for sustainable and proper governance to ensure the comfort and well-being of the people.

Therefore, he said, the Unity Government is committed to working diligently to drive growth and defend justice as well as human virtues with the determination and spirit of developing Malaysia MADANI.

The Prime Minister in his speech also expressed his heartfelt salutations and congratulation on behalf of the Cabinet ministers and the Malaysian public on the occasion of the official birthday of His Majesty.

“May the Almighty continue to bless His Majesty, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the royal family with afiyah and grant them good health and happiness,” he said.

A total of 839 individuals were conferred federal awards, honours and medals for 2023 in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday today. -Bernama